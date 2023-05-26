Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,579,078 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,229,000 after purchasing an additional 484,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after purchasing an additional 476,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,723,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,140,000 after purchasing an additional 427,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.45. The stock had a trading volume of 104,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.51.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

