Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enbridge by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after buying an additional 12,285,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Enbridge by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after buying an additional 2,227,425 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after buying an additional 2,036,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,957 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $35.97. 958,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,580. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 295.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.