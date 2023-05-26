Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 2,116 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 174,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWN traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $133.01. 288,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,641. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.45. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.