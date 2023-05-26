Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Celanese (CE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Celanese (NYSE: CE) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2023 – Celanese is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/15/2023 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $120.00.

5/12/2023 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $133.00.

5/11/2023 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $113.00 to $112.00.

5/11/2023 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $124.00.

5/11/2023 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $146.00.

4/11/2023 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

3/29/2023 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.15. 145,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,208 shares of company stock valued at $457,664. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Celanese by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Celanese by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

