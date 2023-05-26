Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Celanese (CE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Celanese (NYSE: CE) in the last few weeks:
- 5/18/2023 – Celanese is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2023 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $120.00.
- 5/12/2023 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $133.00.
- 5/11/2023 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $113.00 to $112.00.
- 5/11/2023 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $124.00.
- 5/11/2023 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $146.00.
- 4/11/2023 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.
- 3/29/2023 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Celanese Stock Performance
Shares of CE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.15. 145,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Celanese Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,208 shares of company stock valued at $457,664. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Celanese by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Celanese by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celanese (CE)
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.