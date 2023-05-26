WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Trading 7.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $190.00. The company traded as high as $143.95 and last traded at $143.90. Approximately 492,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 568,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.61.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $1,845,685.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,044,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,664 shares of company stock worth $4,784,422. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

WESCO International Trading Up 7.9 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in WESCO International by 4,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Further Reading

