Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.48

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.48 and traded as high as C$31.20. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$31.00, with a volume of 100,894 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.95.
Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is currently 118.64%.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
