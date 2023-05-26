Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.48

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.48 and traded as high as C$31.20. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$31.00, with a volume of 100,894 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.37 million for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.8557807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

(Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.