WhiteCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $234,357.01 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $22.82 million and $234,357.01 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00326693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013313 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000639 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.