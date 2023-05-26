Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) PT Lowered to $230.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.54.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $219.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.