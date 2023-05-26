Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.23

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.23 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

Windar Photonics Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.11. The company has a market capitalization of £17.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

