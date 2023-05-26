WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Trading Up 1.6%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 5,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 8,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $31.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCBR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 644.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,098 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 281.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 56,734 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

