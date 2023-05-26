WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.06

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.06 and traded as high as $46.77. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 15,921 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a market cap of $493.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

