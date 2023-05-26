WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.90 and last traded at $42.92. 82,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 174,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,003.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 172,412 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $1,191,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 40,628.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $266,000.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

