WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 915,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,046 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.90% of WNS worth $73,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WNS by 1,957.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 31.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $68.13 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

