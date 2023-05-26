WOW-token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.01 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.38 million and approximately $5.01 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000408 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00026496 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0283314 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

