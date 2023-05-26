WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0283 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $283.38 million and approximately $5.01 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004035 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000407 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026624 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008898 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000714 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
