X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.76). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $245.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06).

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,736,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,636 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 6,389,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,896 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,955,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,396,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 348.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,208,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,928 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

