Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.63. 235,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 308,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Xiao-I Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71.

About Xiao-I

(Get Rating)

Xiao-I Corporation is a cognitive intelligence enterprise principally in China which offers a diverse range of business solutions and services principally in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning and affective computing. Xiao-I Corporation is based in SHANGHAI, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.