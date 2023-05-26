Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Up 1,136.5% in May

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 1,136.5% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XIN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:XIN Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.