Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Up 1,136.5% in May

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 1,136.5% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:XIN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.