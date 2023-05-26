XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Sold by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. XOMA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 2.12% of XOMA worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in XOMA by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 814.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth $1,737,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 16.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in XOMA by 2.3% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,682,000 after buying an additional 80,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

In other XOMA news, CIO Bradley Sitko acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,318 shares of company stock worth $131,439. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on XOMA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of XOMA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,930. The stock has a market cap of $200.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XOMA had a negative net margin of 774.65% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

