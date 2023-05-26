Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $38.00. 1,414,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 651,332 shares.The stock last traded at $25.20 and had previously closed at $27.16.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Further Reading

