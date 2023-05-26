Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 801 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,449 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,373 shares of the software’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,665 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the software’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,088 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $33,132.96. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $33,132.96. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shekar G. Ayyar sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $270,502.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,977.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,301 shares of company stock worth $20,770,979 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.97. 38,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,485. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

