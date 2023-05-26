Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys New Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,313,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,112,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $41.06. 49,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,372. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

