Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Gentherm by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,574. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

