Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 3.8 %

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.33. 83,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,755. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.87. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.