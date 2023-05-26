Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $405,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $150,994,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

About AstraZeneca

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 565,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.