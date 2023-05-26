Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $834,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.40. The stock had a trading volume of 98,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

