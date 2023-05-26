Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $919,000 Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,138,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 820,082 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in HealthEquity by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 271,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.4 %

HQY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. 17,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,532. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Featured Articles

