Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $952,000 Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,978 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,580,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $144,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 138,315 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. 54,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,790. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

