Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Raised by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $165.00. 541,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,119. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

