Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 259.07% from the company’s current price.
Zura Bio Stock Down 16.9 %
NASDAQ ZURA opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Zura Bio has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $37.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44.
Zura Bio Company Profile
