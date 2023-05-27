10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 43.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,277. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

