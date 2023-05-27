1,171 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.87. The stock had a trading volume of 226,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,638. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $197.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.79 and a 200 day moving average of $182.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

