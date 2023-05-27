12,074 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

OXY opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 14,781,466 shares of company stock valued at $875,880,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

