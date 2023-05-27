15,419 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Acquired by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Chart Industries by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. CL King started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.06.

GTLS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.18. 521,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.88. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

