180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 733.3% in May

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
180 Degree Capital Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TURN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,766. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. 180 Degree Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.
Insider Transactions at 180 Degree Capital
In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,080.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,080.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $174,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 92,040 shares of company stock worth $459,596 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp., a business development company listed on Nasdaq, invests in both public and private companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors and industries. It makes controlling and non-controlling investments in the form of equity, preferred stock, warrants and debt.
