180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 733.3% in May

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

180 Degree Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TURN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,766. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. 180 Degree Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Insider Transactions at 180 Degree Capital

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,080.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,080.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $174,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 92,040 shares of company stock worth $459,596 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp., a business development company listed on Nasdaq, invests in both public and private companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors and industries. It makes controlling and non-controlling investments in the form of equity, preferred stock, warrants and debt.

