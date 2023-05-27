2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $10.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. 2U has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 2U by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

