350 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Motco

Motco acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACCAR Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

