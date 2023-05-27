4,783 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 71,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

