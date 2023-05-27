7,046 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PXD stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.93. 1,438,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

