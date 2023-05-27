7,223 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $7.27 on Friday, hitting $166.15. 2,095,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,650. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $1,426,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,225,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $1,426,047.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,225,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.49, for a total value of $70,555.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 107,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,726 shares of company stock valued at $49,576,648. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

