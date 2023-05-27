778 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.75.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $19.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,360,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $383.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

