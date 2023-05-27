Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,937 shares of company stock worth $6,632,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.87. 4,911,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,132. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42. The company has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

