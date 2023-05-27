abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:ASLI opened at GBX 75.70 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The company has a market capitalization of £312.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.83, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.26. abrdn European Logistics Income has a 12 month low of GBX 66 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.34).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,166.67%.

In other abrdn European Logistics Income news, insider Caroline Gulliver purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £13,825 ($17,195.27). Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

