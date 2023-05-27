accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,035 ($12.87) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 706 ($8.78) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 688.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 748.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. accesso Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 520 ($6.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 860 ($10.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £292.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,715.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.