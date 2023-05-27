ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after purchasing an additional 109,387 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 217.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $341,619.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.11. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $451.81 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About ACI Worldwide



ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

