Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.42. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $101.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

