Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director Purchases $46,133.58 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts acquired 24,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,133.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,594.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ADV stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $619.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.43. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.34. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,357,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 516,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 12.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,287,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 244,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 85,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 16.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,894,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 261,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

