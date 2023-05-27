Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director Purchases $46,133.58 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts acquired 24,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,133.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,594.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Advantage Solutions Price Performance
Shares of ADV stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $619.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.43. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.64.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.34. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
About Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.