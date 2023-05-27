aelf Price Up 1.6% This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. aelf has a market capitalization of $178.16 million and $3.37 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003125 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001369 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,469,972 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

