AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Position Reduced by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.26% of AeroVironment worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $112.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

