Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the April 30th total of 438,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.